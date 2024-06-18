Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,423,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,955,023,000 after buying an additional 133,061 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in General Dynamics by 12.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,360,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,615,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,276 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,164,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,081,488,000 after acquiring an additional 147,800 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $728,284,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,293,269 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $506,744,000 after purchasing an additional 275,947 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,773,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,773,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total value of $740,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,486 shares of company stock worth $34,391,642 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.63.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $296.49. The stock had a trading volume of 227,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,684. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $209.25 and a fifty-two week high of $302.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $292.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.64.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

