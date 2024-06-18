Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Chubb by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up previously from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total value of $193,105.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,597,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total transaction of $626,352.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at $11,648,059.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total value of $193,105.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,597,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,655 shares of company stock valued at $13,669,623 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

Chubb stock traded up $3.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $263.95. 520,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,688,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.45. The company has a market capitalization of $107.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $183.71 and a 12-month high of $275.41.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

