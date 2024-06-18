Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 2,063 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,160,096.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN stock traded up $1.62 on Tuesday, reaching $196.52. 1,067,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,540,813. The company has a market cap of $178.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $185.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.91. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $206.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.48.

Read Our Latest Report on TXN

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.