Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 54 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDS. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total transaction of $138,435.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,204. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total value of $138,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,204. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 4,336 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.48, for a total transaction of $1,870,897.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,747.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,987 shares of company stock worth $10,283,347 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

NYSE FDS traded up $1.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $408.63. 219,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,919. The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.27 and a fifty-two week high of $488.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $425.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $449.36.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $545.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 34.36%. Research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.95 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FDS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $469.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $431.50.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

