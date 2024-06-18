Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 85 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,728,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $730,472,000 after acquiring an additional 27,695 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 0.4% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,182,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 113.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,074,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,068,000 after purchasing an additional 571,917 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 946,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,779,000 after buying an additional 371,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 844,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,143,000 after buying an additional 96,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Stock Up 4.4 %

NYSE ONTO traded up $9.77 on Tuesday, hitting $232.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,608. The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.57 and its 200 day moving average is $180.14. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 79.22 and a beta of 1.43. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.93 and a 1-year high of $238.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Onto Innovation’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ONTO. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.00.

Insider Activity at Onto Innovation

In other news, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total value of $114,807.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,776,627.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total transaction of $114,807.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,776,627.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.48, for a total value of $7,019,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,492 shares in the company, valued at $41,324,136.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,005 shares of company stock worth $7,451,120 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

