Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Short Interest Update

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the May 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 729,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Cansortium Trading Up 0.1 %

OTCMKTS:CNTMF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.14. The company had a trading volume of 145,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,825. Cansortium has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.16.

Cansortium Company Profile

Cansortium Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis in Florida, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The company's medical cannabis products are offered in oral drops, capsules, topicals, syringes, dried flower, pre-rolls, cartridges, and edibles under the Fluent brand name. It also sells various third-party branded medical cannabis products.

