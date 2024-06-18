Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP) Position Boosted by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 683,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,639 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. owned approximately 1.58% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $15,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 202.1% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGCP traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.45. 547,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,231. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a twelve month low of $20.99 and a twelve month high of $23.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.37.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

