Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Senior Officer Bryan Deneve Sells 2,441 Shares

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 2,441 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.38, for a total transaction of C$98,577.10.

Bryan Deneve also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Capital Power alerts:

On Friday, May 10th, Bryan Deneve bought 5,000 shares of Capital Power stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$37.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$185,700.00.

On Friday, May 3rd, Bryan Deneve bought 5,000 shares of Capital Power stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$35.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$179,005.00.

Capital Power Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Capital Power stock traded up C$0.15 on Tuesday, reaching C$41.18. The company had a trading volume of 176,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,388. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$37.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$37.60. The firm has a market cap of C$5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.58. Capital Power Co. has a 52-week low of C$33.90 and a 52-week high of C$45.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.95, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Capital Power Announces Dividend

Capital Power ( TSE:CPX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.93. Capital Power had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The company had revenue of C$1.12 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital Power Co. will post 3.1603928 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on CPX shares. ATB Capital set a C$40.00 price target on shares of Capital Power and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$45.09.

View Our Latest Report on CPX

Capital Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.