Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on CPLP. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Capital Product Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Capital Product Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CPLP

Capital Product Partners Trading Up 2.0 %

CPLP stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.86 and its 200 day moving average is $16.71. The stock has a market cap of $969.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.87. Capital Product Partners has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $18.85.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The shipping company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $100.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital Product Partners will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital Product Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Product Partners

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Capital Product Partners stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 28,596 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.91% of Capital Product Partners worth $3,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company's vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.