Carbon Revolution Public Limited (NASDAQ:CREVW) Short Interest Up 16.7% in May

Carbon Revolution Public Limited (NASDAQ:CREVW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,400 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the May 15th total of 60,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Carbon Revolution Public Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CREVW opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06. Carbon Revolution Public has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.20.
About Carbon Revolution Public
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Carbon Revolution Public
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Buffett Bails on BYD: What It Means for the Future of EV Stocks
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Domino’s vs. Papa John’s: Stock Showdown of Pizza Giants
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Williams-Sonoma Makes Stock More Accessible with a Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Carbon Revolution Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbon Revolution Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.