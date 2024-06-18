Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM) Short Interest Down 9.6% in May

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the May 15th total of 1,570,000 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 181,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Carisma Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CARM stock remained flat at $1.03 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 104,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.36. Carisma Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $9.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.12.

Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.09). Carisma Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 538.81% and a negative return on equity of 215.95%. The company had revenue of $3.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carisma Therapeutics will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carisma Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Carisma Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CARM Free Report ) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,579,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.80% of Carisma Therapeutics worth $3,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

CARM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Carisma Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Carisma Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Carisma Therapeutics Company Profile

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies to treat cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. The company's ex vivo CAR-M cell therapies include CT-0508, a CAR-macrophage, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat solid tumors; CT-0525, a CAR-monocyte that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat solid tumors; and CT-1119, a mesothelin-targeted CAR-Monocyte that is in pre-clinical stage to treat patients with advanced mesothelin-positive solid tumors, including lung cancer, mesothelioma, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, and others.

