Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM) Short Interest Down 9.6% in May

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the May 15th total of 1,570,000 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 181,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days.
Shares of CARM stock remained flat at $1.03 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 104,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.36. Carisma Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $9.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.12.
Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.09). Carisma Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 538.81% and a negative return on equity of 215.95%. The company had revenue of $3.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carisma Therapeutics will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CARM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Carisma Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Carisma Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 17th.
Carisma Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies to treat cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. The company's ex vivo CAR-M cell therapies include CT-0508, a CAR-macrophage, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat solid tumors; CT-0525, a CAR-monocyte that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat solid tumors; and CT-1119, a mesothelin-targeted CAR-Monocyte that is in pre-clinical stage to treat patients with advanced mesothelin-positive solid tumors, including lung cancer, mesothelioma, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, and others.
