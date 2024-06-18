Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells $6,174,600.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total value of $6,174,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,237,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,351,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Carvana Price Performance
CVNA stock traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,708,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,628,366. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.58. The company has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.78 and a beta of 3.29. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $129.00.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at $461,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 171.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 13,185 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,783,000. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Carvana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $636,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Carvana Company Profile
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
