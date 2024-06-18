Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells $6,174,600.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total value of $6,174,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,237,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,351,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Carvana Price Performance

CVNA stock traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,708,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,628,366. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.58. The company has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.78 and a beta of 3.29. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $129.00.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Carvana from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Carvana from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at $461,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 171.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 13,185 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,783,000. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Carvana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $636,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

