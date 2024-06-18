Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,270,000 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the May 15th total of 7,990,000 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPRX traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.97. The stock had a trading volume of 852,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,989. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.30.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $98.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.24 million. On average, research analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

Insider Transactions at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $411,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,045,678.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Carmen Jeffrey Del sold 7,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $121,183.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,427 shares in the company, valued at $296,121.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $411,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,433 shares in the company, valued at $2,045,678.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,197 shares of company stock valued at $2,580,560. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $2,764,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $401,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $191,000. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 518,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 12,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

