Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Shares Up 0.7%

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $325.59 and last traded at $324.51. Approximately 568,968 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 2,592,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $322.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Evercore ISI cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.35.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $346.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $325.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 23.48%.

Caterpillar declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $337.39 per share, for a total transaction of $168,695.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $512,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $337.39 per share, for a total transaction of $168,695.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,943.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Caterpillar

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waterway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $352,000. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 4,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.