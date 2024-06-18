Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $51.49

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $51.49 and last traded at $51.15, with a volume of 22825 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FUN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cedar Fair in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Cedar Fair from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.10.

Cedar Fair Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.92. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.45.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.07). Cedar Fair had a net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $101.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.97 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cedar Fair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,008,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,553,000 after purchasing an additional 539,352 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 50.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,370,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,439 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 313.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,047,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,565 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Cedar Fair during the third quarter worth $25,215,000. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 21.9% during the third quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 379,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,024,000 after acquiring an additional 68,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

