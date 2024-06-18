Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FUN. Mizuho cut their price target on Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Cedar Fair from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.10.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of FUN stock opened at $48.40 on Friday. Cedar Fair has a twelve month low of $34.04 and a twelve month high of $48.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.92.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $101.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.97 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 6.95%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cedar Fair will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 15,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC bought a new position in Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,329,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 24,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 13,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Fair

(Get Free Report)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.