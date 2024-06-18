Celestia Hits 1-Day Volume of $139.44 Million (TIA)

Celestia (TIA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. During the last seven days, Celestia has traded down 23.8% against the dollar. One Celestia token can now be purchased for approximately $6.41 or 0.00009850 BTC on exchanges. Celestia has a total market cap of $904.61 million and approximately $139.44 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Celestia Token Profile

Celestia’s total supply is 1,050,630,137 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg. The official website for Celestia is www.celestia.org.

Buying and Selling Celestia

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,050,410,958.90393 with 191,454,486.65393 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 6.70859473 USD and is down -16.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 195 active market(s) with $145,872,778.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

