Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBTW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBTW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the May 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Cellebrite DI Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:CLBTW traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.81. 4,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,331. Cellebrite DI has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $3.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average of $2.02.

Get Cellebrite DI alerts:

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.