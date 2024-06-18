CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.46.

CX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on CEMEX in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on CEMEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Get CEMEX alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CEMEX

CEMEX Trading Up 1.1 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CX. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the third quarter worth $2,696,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CEMEX in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in CEMEX by 4.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 722,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 29,339 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in CEMEX in the third quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in CEMEX in the third quarter valued at about $3,408,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CX opened at $6.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.78. CEMEX has a 52-week low of $5.67 and a 52-week high of $9.27. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.43 and a beta of 1.47.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. CEMEX had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts predict that CEMEX will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEMEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.349 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th.

CEMEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.