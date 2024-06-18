Centre Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Centre Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 24.9% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,413,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,547,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,585,000. Finally, Skyline Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SO shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Southern from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $684,815.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,117,660.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern Stock Performance

SO traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,354,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,679,548. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.92. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $61.56 and a twelve month high of $80.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.85.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 16.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Southern’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

