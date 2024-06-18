Centre Asset Management LLC Sells 8,157 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Centre Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,157 shares during the quarter. Hasbro comprises approximately 2.1% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Centre Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Hasbro worth $9,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Napatree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Hasbro by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearfield Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at $4,105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hasbro

In related news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $783,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,960.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HAS. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a report on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Hasbro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America raised Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on Hasbro from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Hasbro Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:HAS traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.66. 1,600,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,822,401. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $42.66 and a one year high of $73.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.10.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.34. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 25.41% and a negative net margin of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $757.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

