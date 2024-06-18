Centre Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Centre Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,406 shares during the quarter. Clorox accounts for 2.4% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Centre Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Clorox worth $10,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,341,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,622,000 after buying an additional 44,344 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 17.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,415,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,517,000 after acquiring an additional 357,964 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,184,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,356,000 after acquiring an additional 47,879 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Clorox by 1.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,738,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,904,000 after purchasing an additional 30,902 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,633,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,103,000 after buying an additional 42,352 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Clorox to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.43.

Shares of Clorox stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $138.63. 1,141,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,553. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $114.68 and a 52-week high of $169.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.13 and a 200-day moving average of $144.18.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. Clorox had a return on equity of 302.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

