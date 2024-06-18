Centurion Minerals (CVE:CTN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.02

Centurion Minerals Ltd. (CVE:CTN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 70000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Centurion Minerals Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$863,400.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.03.

About Centurion Minerals

Centurion Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Argentina. It explores for calcium sulphate. The company holds interest in the Ana Sofia Agricultural Gypsum project that consists of two mining concessions covering an area of 50 hectares and approximately 600 hectares of exploration rights located in Santiago del Estero Province, Argentina; and Casa Berardi West project that consists of 3 claim group covering and area of 5,100 hectares located in the northeast of Cochrane, Ontario.

