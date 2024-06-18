Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Short Interest Update

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,820,000 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the May 15th total of 7,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 13.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of CENX stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $15.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,004,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,608. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Century Aluminum has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $19.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.43.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $489.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.30 million. Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 10.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Century Aluminum by 2.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 45,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Century Aluminum by 13,746.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Century Aluminum by 199.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 6.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

CENX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Century Aluminum from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

