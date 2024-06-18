China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) Short Interest Up 18.4% in May

China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,937,900 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the May 15th total of 2,481,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,130.0 days.
China Literature Stock Performance
China Literature stock opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.29. China Literature has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $3.35.
China Literature Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than China Literature
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Buffett Bails on BYD: What It Means for the Future of EV Stocks
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Domino’s vs. Papa John’s: Stock Showdown of Pizza Giants
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Williams-Sonoma Makes Stock More Accessible with a Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for China Literature Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Literature and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.