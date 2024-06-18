China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Short Interest Update

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,634,800 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the May 15th total of 6,545,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 670.8 days.
China Vanke Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CHVKF remained flat at $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday. China Vanke has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.76.
About China Vanke
