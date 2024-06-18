China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Short Interest Update

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,634,800 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the May 15th total of 6,545,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 670.8 days.

China Vanke Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CHVKF remained flat at $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday. China Vanke has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.76.

About China Vanke

China Vanke Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of properties in the Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through Property Development and Property Management segments. The company develops residential buildings, apartments, retail properties, and commercial offices.

