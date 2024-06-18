Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Trading 1.8% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) shot up 1.8% on Tuesday after Argus raised their price target on the stock from $3,668.00 to $3,888.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill traded as high as $3,435.00 and last traded at $3,425.80. 157,576 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 245,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3,365.46.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CMG. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,300.00 to $3,485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stephens raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,010.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,700.00 to $3,270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,400.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,201.19.

In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,164.44, for a total transaction of $7,939,579.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,417.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,164.44, for a total transaction of $7,939,579.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,417.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $3,166,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,273,772.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,164 shares of company stock valued at $44,243,538. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth about $1,163,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 13,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,212,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,864,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth about $1,427,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,111.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,724.52. The firm has a market cap of $94.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.11, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill are going to split on the morning of Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $13.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.63 by $1.74. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.74% and a net margin of 12.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 55.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

