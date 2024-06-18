CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Short Interest Update

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the May 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

CHS Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:CHSCM traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.06. 21,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,549. CHS has a 1 year low of $23.51 and a 1 year high of $26.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.20.

CHS Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4219 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CHS Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new stake in CHS stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in CHS Inc. ( NASDAQ:CHSCM Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

