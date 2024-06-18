Cibus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBUS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cibus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 659,100 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the May 15th total of 610,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Cibus in a research report on Friday, May 10th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cibus
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cibus
Cibus Stock Up 0.6 %
CBUS stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.45. The company had a trading volume of 232,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,573. Cibus has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $24.61. The stock has a market cap of $203.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.98.
Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.11). Cibus had a negative return on equity of 23.33% and a negative net margin of 12,313.28%. The business had revenue of $0.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($5.45) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cibus will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.
About Cibus
Cibus, Inc, a agricultural biotechnology company, develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties. The company primarily focus on trait productivity in two areas, including productivity traits that enable farmers to have higher yields and reduce the use of the crop protection chemicals and fertilizers; and sustainable ingredients that enable corporations to replace ingredients that are fossil fuel based or whose production results in increased greenhouse gases.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cibus
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
Receive News & Ratings for Cibus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cibus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.