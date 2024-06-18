Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Short Interest Up 11.9% in May

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,910,000 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the May 15th total of 44,620,000 shares. Currently, 12.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Clarivate

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Clarivate by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 208,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Clarivate by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 286,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 76,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Clarivate by 2.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 144,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Clarivate from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Clarivate from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Clarivate from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Clarivate from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.78.

Clarivate Price Performance

CLVT stock remained flat at $5.32 during midday trading on Tuesday. 4,902,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,364,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.66. Clarivate has a fifty-two week low of $5.19 and a fifty-two week high of $10.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.20.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 39.29% and a positive return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $621.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.57 million. Analysts forecast that Clarivate will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Clarivate Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.