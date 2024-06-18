Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Purchased by Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 89.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.40.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Shares of CLH stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $225.34. 26,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.92 and a 52 week high of $228.18. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $208.40 and its 200-day moving average is $189.78.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.85%. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $10,775,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,494,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,527,412.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $10,775,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,494,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,527,412.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lauren States sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $250,424.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,003,133.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,344 shares of company stock valued at $13,911,876 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Stories

