Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the May 15th total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Clough Global Equity Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN GLQ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.84. The stock had a trading volume of 58,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,841. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $5.13 and a 52-week high of $6.85.

Clough Global Equity Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a $0.0603 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th.

In related news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of Clough Global Equity Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $318,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 440,291 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,250.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.42 per share, with a total value of $128,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 390,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,668.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Charles Clough, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $318,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 440,291 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,250.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLQ. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Clough Global Equity Fund by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund during the first quarter worth $90,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund during the first quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Matisse Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 67,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 23,672 shares during the last quarter.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

