Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDROW) Short Interest Update

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDROW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the May 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Codere Online Luxembourg Price Performance
Shares of CDROW stock remained flat at $0.90 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,753. Codere Online Luxembourg has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.44.
Codere Online Luxembourg Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Codere Online Luxembourg
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
Receive News & Ratings for Codere Online Luxembourg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codere Online Luxembourg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.