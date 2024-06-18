Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDROW) Short Interest Update

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDROW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the May 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of CDROW stock remained flat at $0.90 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,753. Codere Online Luxembourg has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.44.

Codere Online Luxembourg, SA operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting company. It also offers online casino wagering products and services, as well as online gambling and other online services. The company offers its products under the Codere and Greenplay brand names. It primarily operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, the United Kingdom, Germany, South Africa, Austria, Malta, Panama, and Argentina.

