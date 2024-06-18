Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Short Interest Update

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400,000 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the May 15th total of 13,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.3 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on COGT. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Cogent Biosciences from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Monday. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 355.0% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,772 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 234.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000.

Shares of COGT stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.50. 1,206,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,780,284. Cogent Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $13.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.69. The stock has a market cap of $812.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.60.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). As a group, analysts anticipate that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

