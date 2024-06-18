Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Short Interest Up 11.0% in May

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the May 15th total of 9,100 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cohen & Company Inc. news, CFO Joseph W. Jr. Pooler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $116,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,257.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 77.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Cohen & Company Inc. alerts:

Cohen & Company Inc. Price Performance

Cohen & Company Inc. stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.25. 18,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,856. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 million, a PE ratio of -25.61 and a beta of 1.22. Cohen & Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $12.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Cohen & Company Inc. Announces Dividend

Cohen & Company Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:COHN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.56 million during the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a positive return on equity of 5.67% and a negative net margin of 0.49%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.81%. Cohen & Company Inc.’s payout ratio is -270.26%.

About Cohen & Company Inc.

(Get Free Report)

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.