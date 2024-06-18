Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the May 15th total of 2,680,000 shares. Currently, 9.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 291,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Cohen & Steers from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Cohen & Steers

Insider Buying and Selling at Cohen & Steers

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers

In other news, EVP Jon Cheigh sold 7,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total value of $519,528.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,120,496.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 58,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cohen & Steers by 294.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 548 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 17.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Cohen & Steers by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohen & Steers Price Performance

NYSE CNS traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.80. 231,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,454. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.06. Cohen & Steers has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $78.58. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 1.50.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business had revenue of $122.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Cohen & Steers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.83%.

About Cohen & Steers

(Get Free Report)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.