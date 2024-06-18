Coin98 Price Reaches $0.17 on Major Exchanges (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded down 16.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. One Coin98 token can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000257 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 25.6% lower against the US dollar. Coin98 has a total market cap of $128.62 million and approximately $20.39 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001495 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002341 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00005747 BTC.

Coin98 Token Profile

Coin98 (C98) is a token. It launched on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 772,777,665 tokens. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 (C98) is a utility token for the Coin98 ecosystem, an all-in-one platform integrating multiple blockchain services. Launched in 2020, it offers crypto solutions including an exchange, wallet, and DeFi applications. C98 supports functions such as payment for transaction fees, governance voting, and staking for rewards. Coin98 integrates multiple chains and protocols into one workspace, allowing users to manage and interact with diverse blockchain-based services and DeFi products from a single interface.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars.

