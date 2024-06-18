Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Short Interest Up 17.5% in May

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,100 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the May 15th total of 58,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Colony Bankcorp stock opened at $11.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.41 million, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.57. Colony Bankcorp has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $13.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.14 million for the quarter. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 9.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colony Bankcorp will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 725.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

