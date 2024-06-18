Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,500 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up approximately 0.9% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $36.97. 12,304,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,220,762. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $145.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.65.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Macquarie lowered their price target on Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

