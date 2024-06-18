Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Peoples Bank KS

Peoples Bank KS cut its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,960 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for approximately 1.3% of Peoples Bank KS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the first quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 175,910 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 16.7% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 54,291 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $5,336,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Comcast by 215.7% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,622,246 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $158,835,000 after buying an additional 2,474,946 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,440,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,307,139. The firm has a market cap of $144.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.43 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.61.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. BNP Paribas lowered Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Macquarie decreased their price target on Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

