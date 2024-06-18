Comparing Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) and LadRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR)

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) and LadRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.0% of Bio-Techne shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of LadRx shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Bio-Techne shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of LadRx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Bio-Techne and LadRx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bio-Techne 0 3 8 0 2.73 LadRx 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Bio-Techne currently has a consensus target price of $81.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.27%.

This table compares Bio-Techne and LadRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Techne 17.59% 13.60% 9.96% LadRx N/A -67.61% -45.39%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bio-Techne and LadRx’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Techne $1.14 billion 10.37 $285.26 million $1.26 59.37 LadRx N/A N/A -$6.70 million ($0.15) N/A

Bio-Techne has higher revenue and earnings than LadRx. LadRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bio-Techne, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Bio-Techne has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LadRx has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bio-Techne beats LadRx on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bio-Techne

(Get Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies. This segment also offers proteomic analytical tools for automated western blot and multiplexed ELISA workflow consists of manual and automated protein analysis instruments and immunoassays for use in quantifying proteins in various biological fluids. The Diagnostics and Genomics segment develops and manufactures diagnostic products, including controls, calibrators, and diagnostic assays for regulated diagnostics market, exosome-based molecular diagnostic assays, advanced tissue-based in-situ hybridization assays for spatial genomic and tissue biopsy analysis, and genetic and oncology kits for research and clinical applications; and sells products for genetic carrier screening, oncology diagnostics, molecular controls, and research, as well as instruments and process control products for hematology, blood chemistry and gases, and coagulation controls and reagents used in various diagnostic applications. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was incorporated in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About LadRx

(Get Free Report)

LadRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat patients with cancer. The company's advanced drug conjugate, aldoxorubicin that is in late-stage clinical trials is a version of anti-cancer drug doxorubicin. Its pre-clinical therapeutics comprise linker activated drug releases 7, 8, 9, and 10 targeted against cancer The company was formerly known as CytRx Corporation and changed its name to LadRx Corporation in September 2022. LadRx Corporation was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.