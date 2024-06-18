Comparing Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) and Prologis (NYSE:PLD)

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) and Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.4% of Sabra Health Care REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of Prologis shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Sabra Health Care REIT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Prologis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sabra Health Care REIT and Prologis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sabra Health Care REIT 0 5 6 0 2.55 Prologis 0 4 11 1 2.81

Profitability

Sabra Health Care REIT currently has a consensus price target of $15.71, indicating a potential upside of 9.77%. Prologis has a consensus price target of $129.76, indicating a potential upside of 16.61%. Given Prologis’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Prologis is more favorable than Sabra Health Care REIT.

This table compares Sabra Health Care REIT and Prologis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sabra Health Care REIT 7.58% 1.74% 0.91% Prologis 38.73% 5.49% 3.43%

Volatility & Risk

Sabra Health Care REIT has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prologis has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sabra Health Care REIT and Prologis’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sabra Health Care REIT $647.51 million 5.12 $13.76 million $0.20 71.55 Prologis $8.21 billion 12.55 $3.06 billion $3.42 32.54

Prologis has higher revenue and earnings than Sabra Health Care REIT. Prologis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sabra Health Care REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Sabra Health Care REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. Prologis pays an annual dividend of $3.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Sabra Health Care REIT pays out 600.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Prologis pays out 112.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Prologis has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Summary

Prologis beats Sabra Health Care REIT on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures. As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's real estate properties held for investment included 37,606 beds/units, spread across the United States and Canada.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries. Prologis leases modern logistics facilities to a diverse base of approximately 6,700 customers principally across two major categories: business-to-business and retail/online fulfillment.

