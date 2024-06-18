Compound (COMP) Market Cap Achieves $388.31 Million

Compound (COMP) traded down 10% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Compound has a market cap of $388.31 million and approximately $67.59 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. One Compound token can currently be bought for approximately $46.46 or 0.00071818 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00022781 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00010690 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000094 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,657.19 or 0.61878564 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,358,518 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,358,518.26366601 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 46.60587856 USD and is down -12.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 500 active market(s) with $56,788,792.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

