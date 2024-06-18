Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Rating Increased to Moderate Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Echelon Wealth Partners upped their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$11.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Acumen Capital increased their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Computer Modelling Group to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Computer Modelling Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.28.

Computer Modelling Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of TSE:CMG opened at C$12.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$11.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.45. Computer Modelling Group has a 52-week low of C$6.21 and a 52-week high of C$13.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.81.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.02. Computer Modelling Group had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 42.70%. The business had revenue of C$32.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$31.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Computer Modelling Group will post 0.3502392 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Computer Modelling Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

Insider Activity at Computer Modelling Group

In other news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.15, for a total transaction of C$60,750.00. In other news, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 40,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.10, for a total transaction of C$524,000.00. Also, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 5,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.15, for a total value of C$60,750.00. Insiders sold a total of 224,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,753 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

