Comtech Telecommunications Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 2,796 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 790% compared to the average daily volume of 314 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000.

Get Comtech Telecommunications alerts:

Comtech Telecommunications Stock Performance

Shares of CMTL traded up $1.71 on Tuesday, reaching $3.88. The stock had a trading volume of 50,910,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.10. Comtech Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $13.04.

About Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:CMTL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $134.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.85 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. On average, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of next-gen telecommunication solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's Satellite and Space Communications segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitates the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms, and frequency converters; and satellite communications and tracking antenna systems, including high precision full motion fixed and mobile X/Y tracking antennas, RF feeds, reflectors, and radomes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.