Confluence Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,489,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,710,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.89% of Brookfield Infrastructure at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,987,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,974,000 after purchasing an additional 99,582 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $327,000. Forest Hill Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $33.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,002. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52-week low of $25.48 and a 52-week high of $47.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 112.50%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

