Confluence Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 11,308 AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in AerCap by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 19,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 12,136 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $697,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AerCap by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 103,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after purchasing an additional 14,670 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AerCap alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on AerCap in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays upped their target price on AerCap from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of AerCap from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.56.

AerCap Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of AER traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.61. 671,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,442. AerCap Holdings has a 52 week low of $57.30 and a 52 week high of $94.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.70 and its 200-day moving average is $81.58. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.85.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 42.78% and a return on equity of 15.29%. AerCap’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio is 6.51%.

About AerCap

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.