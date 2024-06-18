Confluence Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 143,428 Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 143,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,978,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Constellation Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. HSBC upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $288.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.20.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $1,056,422.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,233.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total transaction of $6,538,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,844,638. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $1,056,422.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,233.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,031 shares of company stock worth $12,582,321 over the last ninety days. 12.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of STZ traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $262.68. 246,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,225. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.50 and a 52 week high of $274.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.23.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.07%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

