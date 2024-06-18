Confluence Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 69,515 Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 69,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Crescent Capital BDC as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 703,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 25,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 5,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 383,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,659,000 after buying an additional 7,834 shares in the last quarter. 49.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Capital BDC Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CCAP traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.62. 134,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,898. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.43 and a twelve month high of $19.05. The stock has a market cap of $690.09 million, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Crescent Capital BDC Increases Dividend

Crescent Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:CCAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 53.32% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $50.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.31 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

