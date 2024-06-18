Confluence Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB)

Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 146,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Core Laboratories by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 753,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,308,000 after acquiring an additional 133,375 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its position in Core Laboratories by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 162,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 42,140 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Core Laboratories by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 138,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 34,765 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Core Laboratories by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,365,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,119,000 after acquiring an additional 240,893 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Core Laboratories by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after acquiring an additional 93,354 shares during the period. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of CLB stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.49. 80,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $867.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.78. Core Laboratories Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $27.94.

Core Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $129.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.47 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 8.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 4.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Core Laboratories from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Core Laboratories from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Core Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

